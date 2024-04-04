Open Menu

CTD, Rangers Conduct Joint Operation In Detain Suspects

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM

CTD, Rangers conduct joint operation in detain suspects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) collaborated with Pakistan Rangers Sindh to conduct a targeted operation in Chakra Goth, Ibrahim Hyderi, Korangi, and nearby areas within the jurisdiction of Zaman Town Police Station.

As per a spokesperson for the CTD, the operation involved joint efforts from Pakistan Rangers Sindh, CTD, and local police.

Using the Talash app, authorities screened 150 suspects, resulting in the clearance of 145 individuals. The remaining 5 suspects were handed over to Zaman Town police station for further investigation.

Under the supervision of DIGP - CTD and officers from Pakistan Rangers Sindh, the operation will persist on a daily basis in sensitive areas of Karachi city.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Police Station Korangi From

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law ..

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi

59 minutes ago
 Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women seri ..

Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi

1 hour ago
 PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicio ..

PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder

1 hour ago
 IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

4 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

5 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM ..

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

5 hours ago
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ..

PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

8 hours ago
 UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

17 hours ago
 Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

17 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan