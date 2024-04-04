CTD, Rangers Conduct Joint Operation In Detain Suspects
Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) collaborated with Pakistan Rangers Sindh to conduct a targeted operation in Chakra Goth, Ibrahim Hyderi, Korangi, and nearby areas within the jurisdiction of Zaman Town Police Station.
As per a spokesperson for the CTD, the operation involved joint efforts from Pakistan Rangers Sindh, CTD, and local police.
Using the Talash app, authorities screened 150 suspects, resulting in the clearance of 145 individuals. The remaining 5 suspects were handed over to Zaman Town police station for further investigation.
Under the supervision of DIGP - CTD and officers from Pakistan Rangers Sindh, the operation will persist on a daily basis in sensitive areas of Karachi city.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi
Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi
PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SNGPL disconnects 34 more meters over gas theft3 seconds ago
-
ZAB 45th anniversary observed in Garhi Khuda Bux8 seconds ago
-
Minor students thwart turning school into commercial area12 seconds ago
-
Speakers underscore collective commitment to eradicate exploitative child labour10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan desires to enhance energy, barter trade cooperation with Russia: President10 minutes ago
-
Chinese Ambassador calls on President Asif Ali Zardari10 minutes ago
-
CM aide announces metric level education for children in Special Education Complex Mardan10 minutes ago
-
Minister, LCCI chief attend Eid gifts distribution ceremony at Punjab Bait-ul-Maal10 minutes ago
-
Three-day Ramazan bazaar concludes20 minutes ago
-
Scientists find link between lack of sleep, unemployment and heart disease20 minutes ago
-
KP CM for developing livestock sector on modern lines for employment generation20 minutes ago
-
DC for registration of motorcycle rickshaws20 minutes ago