CTD, Rangers conduct joint operation in detain suspects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) collaborated with Pakistan Rangers Sindh to conduct a targeted operation in Chakra Goth, Ibrahim Hyderi, Korangi, and nearby areas within the jurisdiction of Zaman Town Police Station.

As per a spokesperson for the CTD, the operation involved joint efforts from Pakistan Rangers Sindh, CTD, and local police.

Using the Talash app, authorities screened 150 suspects, resulting in the clearance of 145 individuals. The remaining 5 suspects were handed over to Zaman Town police station for further investigation.

Under the supervision of DIGP - CTD and officers from Pakistan Rangers Sindh, the operation will persist on a daily basis in sensitive areas of Karachi city.