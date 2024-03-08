CTP celebrate International Women’s Day

City Traffic Police (CTP) here on Friday organized a special ceremony in collaboration with Riphah International University at Traffic Headquarters, Race Course in connection with International Women's Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) here on Friday organized a special ceremony in collaboration with Riphah International University at Traffic Headquarters, Race Course in connection with International Women's Day.

Lady traffic wardens, lady traffic assistants, teachers and students of Riphah International University participated in the event while the teachers, students, and lady traffic wardens also spoke about the day.

Addressing the participants, City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Taimoor Khan said islam was the pioneer of protection of women's rights, and the protection of women's dignity was a collective responsibility.

In order to highlight the importance of women in the society, where the International Day is celebrated all over the world, women have also proved that no society could progress on the path of development without the participation of women, Taimoor Khan added.

On the occasion of International Day, the CTO also paid tributes to brave women.

Taimoor Khan also announced free admission in City Traffic Police Driving school for the teachers and students of Riphah University participating in this event.

“The brave women serving in CTP Rawalpindi are the ‘crown jewel’ of our department,” DSP Traffic HQ Dr. Asif Kamal said.

At the end of the ceremony, a walk was organized in connection with International Women's Day under the supervision of the CTO and Senior Traffic Officer Rawalpindi.

Senior Lady Traffic Wardens, Lady Traffic Wardens, Lady Traffic assistants, teachers and students of Riphah International University and other officers participated in the walk.

The purpose of the walk is to appreciate the role of women in the public and raise awareness about their rights, the CTO added.

At the end of the walk, Taimoor Khan awarded certificates and cash prizes to the Senior Lady Traffic Wardens, Lady Traffic Wardens and Lady Traffic Assistants.