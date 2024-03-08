CTP Celebrate International Women’s Day
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 10:35 PM
City Traffic Police (CTP) here on Friday organized a special ceremony in collaboration with Riphah International University at Traffic Headquarters, Race Course in connection with International Women's Day
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) here on Friday organized a special ceremony in collaboration with Riphah International University at Traffic Headquarters, Race Course in connection with International Women's Day.
Lady traffic wardens, lady traffic assistants, teachers and students of Riphah International University participated in the event while the teachers, students, and lady traffic wardens also spoke about the day.
Addressing the participants, City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Taimoor Khan said islam was the pioneer of protection of women's rights, and the protection of women's dignity was a collective responsibility.
In order to highlight the importance of women in the society, where the International Day is celebrated all over the world, women have also proved that no society could progress on the path of development without the participation of women, Taimoor Khan added.
On the occasion of International Day, the CTO also paid tributes to brave women.
Taimoor Khan also announced free admission in City Traffic Police Driving school for the teachers and students of Riphah University participating in this event.
“The brave women serving in CTP Rawalpindi are the ‘crown jewel’ of our department,” DSP Traffic HQ Dr. Asif Kamal said.
At the end of the ceremony, a walk was organized in connection with International Women's Day under the supervision of the CTO and Senior Traffic Officer Rawalpindi.
Senior Lady Traffic Wardens, Lady Traffic Wardens, Lady Traffic assistants, teachers and students of Riphah International University and other officers participated in the walk.
The purpose of the walk is to appreciate the role of women in the public and raise awareness about their rights, the CTO added.
At the end of the walk, Taimoor Khan awarded certificates and cash prizes to the Senior Lady Traffic Wardens, Lady Traffic Wardens and Lady Traffic Assistants.
Recent Stories
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan
Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office
Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, Black Sea
District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students
Anjuman Tajran leaders contribute to enhancing surgical ward at Mirpurkhas Civil ..
'Amendments' in rules under consideration on judges appointments: CJ
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence17 minutes ago
-
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens17 minutes ago
-
NA allows use of its Hall for elections17 minutes ago
-
Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan17 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office21 minutes ago
-
District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students25 minutes ago
-
Anjuman Tajran leaders contribute to enhancing surgical ward at Mirpurkhas Civil Hospital25 minutes ago
-
'Amendments' in rules under consideration on judges appointments: CJ25 minutes ago
-
Two day training for Lead Master Trainers concludes17 minutes ago
-
PBM marks International Women's Day at WEC in Islamabad17 minutes ago
-
Fasting in Ramazan reduces stress feelings, anxiety: Expert17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy features in photo exhibition of women diplomats in Prague17 minutes ago