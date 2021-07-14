CTP deploy 105 wardens for 12 temporary animals markets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have made elaborate arrangements for maintaining traffic flow at 12 temporary animal markets set up for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in the district besides deploying 105 Traffic Wardens.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP on the directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal had deployed 105 traffic officials including six DSPs, 19 Inspectors, 61 Traffic Wardens and 19 Traffic Assistants.

He said that the officials would perform duty from morning till late night at temporary markets including Chakri Road, near Al-Haram City, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society, Adiala Road, Bhatta Chowk near Koh-e-Noor Mills, Mangal Chowk near Kalar Syedan bypass, Gujar Khan, Tanki Road near Chan Shah, Kahuta, Chora Bazar near Rescue-1122, Kotli Sattian, Timber Market near General Hospital Wah Cantt, Sunday Bazar, Wah Cantt, Tehsil Road, Lower Bazar Murree and Jhika Ghali, Murree.

He said Traffic Wardens and Inspectors would remain on duty at markets that would be supervised by DSPs.

Traffic police would set up barriers at several main points near animal markets to facilitate the citizens. Traffic Police helpline was also functional for the guidance of citizens, he added.

He said CTP would chalk out a comprehensive plan for Eid ul Azha under which enhanced number of traffic wardens would be deployed in main city areas aimed at avoiding traffic mess during Eid ul Azha prayers.

A control room would also be set up at Traffic Police Headquarters to monitor the situation.

All out efforts would be made to control traffic on city roads especially on 9th Zilhaj, Youm-e-Arfa (Chand Raat). One-wheelers would be dealt in accordance with the law, he added.

Traffic wardens had been directed to impound motorcycles of one-wheelers in respective police stations, he added.

The CTO said that all out efforts were being made by Rawalpindi Traffic Police to facilitate the road users.