UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Deploy 105 Wardens For 12 Temporary Animals Markets

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 02:10 PM

CTP deploy 105 wardens for 12 temporary animals markets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have made elaborate arrangements for maintaining traffic flow at 12 temporary animal markets set up for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in the district besides deploying 105 Traffic Wardens.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP on the directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal had deployed 105 traffic officials including six DSPs, 19 Inspectors, 61 Traffic Wardens and 19 Traffic Assistants.

He said that the officials would perform duty from morning till late night at temporary markets including Chakri Road, near Al-Haram City, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society, Adiala Road, Bhatta Chowk near Koh-e-Noor Mills, Mangal Chowk near Kalar Syedan bypass, Gujar Khan, Tanki Road near Chan Shah, Kahuta, Chora Bazar near Rescue-1122, Kotli Sattian, Timber Market near General Hospital Wah Cantt, Sunday Bazar, Wah Cantt, Tehsil Road, Lower Bazar Murree and Jhika Ghali, Murree.

He said Traffic Wardens and Inspectors would remain on duty at markets that would be supervised by DSPs.

Traffic police would set up barriers at several main points near animal markets to facilitate the citizens. Traffic Police helpline was also functional for the guidance of citizens, he added.

He said CTP would chalk out a comprehensive plan for Eid ul Azha under which enhanced number of traffic wardens would be deployed in main city areas aimed at avoiding traffic mess during Eid ul Azha prayers.

A control room would also be set up at Traffic Police Headquarters to monitor the situation.

All out efforts would be made to control traffic on city roads especially on 9th Zilhaj, Youm-e-Arfa (Chand Raat). One-wheelers would be dealt in accordance with the law, he added.

Traffic wardens had been directed to impound motorcycles of one-wheelers in respective police stations, he added.

The CTO said that all out efforts were being made by Rawalpindi Traffic Police to facilitate the road users.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Murree Road Traffic Sale Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kotli Kahuta Sunday Market All From Housing

Recent Stories

ADNOC invests over US$750 million in drilling-rela ..

10 minutes ago

Denmark supports UAE, US initiative on Agriculture ..

11 minutes ago

DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residenc ..

41 minutes ago

U.S. Department of Agriculture and Pakistani Partn ..

46 minutes ago

Mansoor Bin Mohammed: Proper planning is the key f ..

48 minutes ago

ADNEC acquires DoubleTree By Hilton London ExCel

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.