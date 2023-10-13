Open Menu

CTP Launch Operation Against Illegal Vehicle Jumma Bazaar

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2023 | 03:10 PM

CTP launch operation against illegal vehicle Jumma Bazaar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimur Khan here on Friday launched an operation against illegal vehicle Jumma Bazaar on Murree Road and took action in accordance with the law against those violating the traffic rules.

According to a CTP spokesman, in charge of traffic, New Town Circle had been directed to make special arrangements to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on Murree Road near Chandni Chowk in the Rehmanabad area, eliminate illegal vehicle Jumma Bazaar and wrong parking.

He informed that 16 traffic wardens and two forklifters were deployed to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on Murree Road and take action against the violators.

The CTO had also directed the officers concerned to issue challan slips and lodge FIRs against parking rules violators.

Dozens of challan slips besides warnings were issued to the parking rules violators, he said adding, that it would be ensured that illegal Jumma Bazaar of the vehicles would not be held on the roads adjacent to the Murree Road.

Related Topics

Police Murree Vehicles Road Vehicle Traffic Rawalpindi Circle Rehmanabad

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new BoD of Se ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new BoD of Security Industry Regulatory Age ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE MoFA launches automated protocol and visits se ..

UAE MoFA launches automated protocol and visits services

17 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM discuss de-escalati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM discuss de-escalation, protection of civilians in ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges world to condemn Indian brutalities ..

Pakistan urges world to condemn Indian brutalities in IIOJK

44 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM arrives in Peshawar

Caretaker PM arrives in Peshawar

49 minutes ago
 MoE, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority collabora ..

MoE, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority collaborate to promote children’s inv ..

2 hours ago
HUSSAIN MUHAMMAD JOINS AS CONSUL GENERAL OF PAKIST ..

HUSSAIN MUHAMMAD JOINS AS CONSUL GENERAL OF PAKISTAN TO DUBAI & NORTHERN EMIRATE ..

3 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi hosted a delegation ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi hosted a delegation of dellsons group at Embassy ..

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand opt to field again ..

ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand opt to field against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 National Guard Command, Qatari delegation discuss ..

National Guard Command, Qatari delegation discuss cooperation

3 hours ago
 Pakistani squad’s movement restricted in Ahmedab ..

Pakistani squad’s movement restricted in Ahmedabad amid security concerns

3 hours ago
 Arijit Singh's pre-game show to enthrall fans ahea ..

Arijit Singh's pre-game show to enthrall fans ahead of Pakistan-India World Cup ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan