CTPP inform citizens about traffic rules

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Teams of City Traffic Police Peshawar briefed the citizens about traffic rules and road safety here on Sunday.

Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Aneela Naz said education teams in different sectors of the city have instructed the citizens about the importance of using seat belt, helmets besides bad consequences over speeding, overloading and prohibiting use of mobile phones while driving.

The line disciplined them to take off and board the rides and was regularly instructed that if they did not ensure the use of seat belts and helmets while traveling, even a minor accident could prove fatal for them.

Addressing the gathering Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat has said that citizens should ensure compliance with traffic rules and use helmets and seat belts while traveling as it saves their lives and the lives of others.

He said using mobile phones while traveling can lead to major and fatal incidents.

He said due to negligence of drivers also lead to major accidents and loss of precious lives. He said that wherever the citizens are going for any purpose, they should leave a little earlier than the scheduled time so that they can travel safely and reach their destination while a few minutes of haste will make their laughing house desolate.

However, citizens should avoid unsafe travel, taking special care of their own lives and the lives of others, including enforcing traffic laws.