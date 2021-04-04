UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTPP Inform Citizens About Traffic Rules

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

CTPP inform citizens about traffic rules

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Teams of City Traffic Police Peshawar briefed the citizens about traffic rules and road safety here on Sunday.

Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Aneela Naz said education teams in different sectors of the city have instructed the citizens about the importance of using seat belt, helmets besides bad consequences over speeding, overloading and prohibiting use of mobile phones while driving.

The line disciplined them to take off and board the rides and was regularly instructed that if they did not ensure the use of seat belts and helmets while traveling, even a minor accident could prove fatal for them.

Addressing the gathering Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat has said that citizens should ensure compliance with traffic rules and use helmets and seat belts while traveling as it saves their lives and the lives of others.

He said using mobile phones while traveling can lead to major and fatal incidents.

He said due to negligence of drivers also lead to major accidents and loss of precious lives. He said that wherever the citizens are going for any purpose, they should leave a little earlier than the scheduled time so that they can travel safely and reach their destination while a few minutes of haste will make their laughing house desolate.

However, citizens should avoid unsafe travel, taking special care of their own lives and the lives of others, including enforcing traffic laws.

Related Topics

Accident Peshawar Police Education Mobile Road Traffic Lead Sunday

Recent Stories

SHD welcomes over 15,000 visitors in 8 days in Kho ..

26 minutes ago

Masdar announces partnership with Circle of Hope t ..

41 minutes ago

ALDAR launches second cycle of &#039;Manassah&#039 ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 2,113 new COVID-19 cases, 2,279 reco ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy, Amazon join hands to support start- ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Heritage Days weaving UAE’s rich craftsm ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.