Cucumber cultivation should be completed by April

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to start seasonal cultivation of cucumber immediately and complete it by April to get bumper yield.

According to a spokesman of the agriculture (extension) department, the cucumber is highly demanded during summer.

Therefore, the growers should complete cultivation of cucumber at the earliest as delay in the cultivation may affect its yield at a large extent.

For more information, the farmers should contact the nearest agriculture office where agri experts and scientists were available for free guidance and help of the peasants, he added.