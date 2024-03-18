Cucumber Cultivation Should Be Completed By April
Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 01:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to start seasonal cultivation of cucumber immediately and complete it by April to get bumper yield.
According to a spokesman of the agriculture (extension) department, the cucumber is highly demanded during summer.
Therefore, the growers should complete cultivation of cucumber at the earliest as delay in the cultivation may affect its yield at a large extent.
For more information, the farmers should contact the nearest agriculture office where agri experts and scientists were available for free guidance and help of the peasants, he added.
Recent Stories
The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan
Punjab Assembly session summoned today
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PAL invites submissions for upcoming issues of English Literary Journal “Pakistani Literature”48 seconds ago
-
Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan1 minute ago
-
KSA to establish a state-of-the-art skill university in Pakistan to meet skilled workers demand11 minutes ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of PML-N President Islamabad District Raja Waqar11 minutes ago
-
Theatre Wallay invites entries for joining upcoming “Creative Writing Workshop”11 minutes ago
-
CM condoles loss of six lives in roof collapse incident41 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 2600 kg drugs in 11 operations51 minutes ago
-
Minister commits to implement health System improvement roadmap1 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of actor Mehboob Alam observed1 hour ago
-
Ramesh Singh urges all political parties to forge unity to address challenges2 hours ago
-
PM expresses sorrow over death of PML-N leader Raja Waqar Mumtaz2 hours ago
-
Punjab Assembly session summoned today2 hours ago