Open Menu

Cucumber Cultivation Should Be Completed By April

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Cucumber cultivation should be completed by April

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to start seasonal cultivation of cucumber immediately and complete it by April to get bumper yield.

According to a spokesman of the agriculture (extension) department, the cucumber is highly demanded during summer.

Therefore, the growers should complete cultivation of cucumber at the earliest as delay in the cultivation may affect its yield at a large extent.

For more information, the farmers should contact the nearest agriculture office where agri experts and scientists were available for free guidance and help of the peasants, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture Agri April May

Recent Stories

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Serie ..

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan

57 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly session summoned today

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

2 hours ago
 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam be ..

11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

2 days ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

2 days ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

2 days ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

2 days ago
 NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan