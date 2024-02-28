Customs thwarts smuggling attempt of liquor, HSD

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) In a proactive stance against smuggling, Pakistan Customs authorities intercepted a significant haul of contraband goods destined for upcountry distribution.

During the late hours of February 27-28, Customs officials stationed at Customs Super Highway Choke Point intercepted a dumper truck (Registration No. TAP-251) loaded with a substantial quantity of high-end foreign liquor.

The operation, conducted around 3 a.m. near DHA City on the Super Highway, resulted in the confiscation of 3,036 bottles of assorted brands of smuggled liquor. Despite the driver managing to evade capture under the cover of darkness, an FIR has been filed, and further investigations are ongoing.

Additionally, Customs seized significant quantities of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) disguised as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in two LPG bowsers (TMN-075 & TLR-392) over the past three days (February 24-27, 2024).

Furthermore, one tanker (TLK-571) containing smuggled HSD was seized the previous day. The seized items include:

Liquor & Nissan Dumper Truck (TAP-251): 3,036 bottles of liquor.

Smuggled HSD & LPG Bowser (TMN-075): 46,750 liters of HSD.

Smuggled HSD & LPG Bowser (TLR-392): 40,400 liters of HSD.

Smuggled HSD & Oil Tanker (TLK-571): 7,753 liters of HSD.

All seized goods have been confiscated under Section 168 of the Customs Act, 1969, with notices issued accordingly, totalling a market value of Rs.163.84 million.