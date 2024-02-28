Customs Thwarts Smuggling Attempt Of Liquor, HSD
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 10:07 PM
In a proactive stance against smuggling, Pakistan Customs authorities intercepted a significant haul of contraband goods destined for upcountry distribution
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) In a proactive stance against smuggling, Pakistan Customs authorities intercepted a significant haul of contraband goods destined for upcountry distribution.
During the late hours of February 27-28, Customs officials stationed at Customs Super Highway Choke Point intercepted a dumper truck (Registration No. TAP-251) loaded with a substantial quantity of high-end foreign liquor.
The operation, conducted around 3 a.m. near DHA City on the Super Highway, resulted in the confiscation of 3,036 bottles of assorted brands of smuggled liquor. Despite the driver managing to evade capture under the cover of darkness, an FIR has been filed, and further investigations are ongoing.
Additionally, Customs seized significant quantities of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) disguised as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in two LPG bowsers (TMN-075 & TLR-392) over the past three days (February 24-27, 2024).
Furthermore, one tanker (TLK-571) containing smuggled HSD was seized the previous day. The seized items include:
Liquor & Nissan Dumper Truck (TAP-251): 3,036 bottles of liquor.
Smuggled HSD & LPG Bowser (TMN-075): 46,750 liters of HSD.
Smuggled HSD & LPG Bowser (TLR-392): 40,400 liters of HSD.
Smuggled HSD & Oil Tanker (TLK-571): 7,753 liters of HSD.
All seized goods have been confiscated under Section 168 of the Customs Act, 1969, with notices issued accordingly, totalling a market value of Rs.163.84 million.
Recent Stories
Mushaal stresses empowering women for establishment of inclusive, equitable soci ..
Six terrorists killed, soldier injured in North Waziristan operation
PA approves Rs 358 bln grant as supplementary budget
CM chairs meeting on 'Clean Punjab' initiative
NICL shows willingness to assume financial risks of public assets in AJK
Nawaz advises incoming govt to work diligently for overcoming economic challenge ..
Four robbers arrested in Lahore
WASA disconnects 142 connections of defaulters
AIOU honors Kashmiri student Naseem Abdul Kareem for outstanding performance
Mehran University’s students secure first position in Sindh games
Kites and string rolls smuggling bid foiled
MNS university sign MoU with private industry on environment project
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mushaal stresses empowering women for establishment of inclusive, equitable societies3 minutes ago
-
Six terrorists killed, soldier injured in North Waziristan operation1 minute ago
-
PA approves Rs 358 bln grant as supplementary budget1 minute ago
-
CM chairs meeting on 'Clean Punjab' initiative4 minutes ago
-
NICL shows willingness to assume financial risks of public assets in AJK4 minutes ago
-
Nawaz advises incoming govt to work diligently for overcoming economic challenges4 minutes ago
-
Four robbers arrested in Lahore6 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 142 connections of defaulters6 minutes ago
-
Kites and string rolls smuggling bid foiled3 minutes ago
-
MNS university sign MoU with private industry on environment project3 minutes ago
-
PPP accuses PTI of undermining national sovereignty3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Rawat vegetable market to review administrative affairs41 minutes ago