Open Menu

Rickshaw Driver Dies In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Rickshaw driver dies in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Rickshaw driver was killed while two women sustained injuries due to a collision between a car and a motorcycle rickshaw near Sargana Chowk on Saturday.

Rescue officials reported that a car collided with a motorcycle rickshaw carrying passengers near Sargana Chowk Chak Shahana road.

As a result, 50 years old Rickshaw driver named Azmatullah died on the spot while two women Sanjeeta Jan and Azka Jaan sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to the District Headquarters hospital after providing first aid.

APP/qbs-sak

Related Topics

Injured Driver Road Car Died Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in ..

PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today

1 hour ago
 Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global a ..

Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award

1 hour ago
 Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding ..

Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy

2 hours ago
 TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fas ..

TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to ..

Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

7 hours ago
 HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences d ..

HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme

16 hours ago
 ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia ..

ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week

16 hours ago
 Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ..

Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

16 hours ago
 Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hos ..

Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan