Rickshaw driver dies in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Rickshaw driver was killed while two women sustained injuries due to a collision between a car and a motorcycle rickshaw near Sargana Chowk on Saturday.

Rescue officials reported that a car collided with a motorcycle rickshaw carrying passengers near Sargana Chowk Chak Shahana road.

As a result, 50 years old Rickshaw driver named Azmatullah died on the spot while two women Sanjeeta Jan and Azka Jaan sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to the District Headquarters hospital after providing first aid.

