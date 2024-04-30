Cylinder Blast In Karachi Shop Kills One, Hurts Several
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) At least one person was killed, while six sustained injured as a result of cylinder explosion that took place in Karachi's New Chali area on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the details, rescue sources said that there was a loud explosion in the generator market building in front of the main entrance of the Chamber of Commerce and the sound of the explosion was heard far, private news channels
reported.
Rescue and police officials reached the scene intermediately after they were being informed and control the heavy fire.
According to locals, operations are underway to evacuate the building.
