UrduPoint.com

DAAC Meeting Held

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2023 | 11:20 AM

DAAC meeting held

NAROWAL, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :A meeting of District Agriculture Advisory Committee (DAAC) was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ashraf to review measures for solving farmers issues.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension),officials of livestock and irrigation department were also present in the meeting.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) while giving briefing said that the task force teams were working hard to resolve the issues of farmers.

He said that 216 samples of fertilizers were collected from different areas of the district.Out of which,result of 87 samples was received.He added that 24 samples were declared unfit and the department got registered cases against illegal fertilizer dealers.

The department imposed Rs 1,917,500 fine on the urea fertilizer dealers for overcharging ,while 30 cases were registered,the DD (agri) concluded.

Related Topics

Agriculture Fine Agri From

Recent Stories

Al-Jundi journal June&#039;s issue highlights most ..

Al-Jundi journal June&#039;s issue highlights most prominent political, military ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding of Cr ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdulla ..

10 hours ago
 7% boost in industrial licence renewals in 2022: S ..

7% boost in industrial licence renewals in 2022: Sharjah FDI Office

11 hours ago
 UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabiliti ..

UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabilities with a revolutionary medica ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.