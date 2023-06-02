DAAC meeting held

NAROWAL, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :A meeting of District Agriculture Advisory Committee (DAAC) was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ashraf to review measures for solving farmers issues.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension),officials of livestock and irrigation department were also present in the meeting.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) while giving briefing said that the task force teams were working hard to resolve the issues of farmers.

He said that 216 samples of fertilizers were collected from different areas of the district.Out of which,result of 87 samples was received.He added that 24 samples were declared unfit and the department got registered cases against illegal fertilizer dealers.

The department imposed Rs 1,917,500 fine on the urea fertilizer dealers for overcharging ,while 30 cases were registered,the DD (agri) concluded.