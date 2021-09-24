Dacoit gang busted, five arrested

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 16 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 05:01 PM

Rawalpindi district police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its five members besides recovering cash, weapons and other items

According to a police spokesman, Wah Cantt Police team under the supervision of SHO made hectic efforts and managed to net five dacoits namely Shahid, Tahir, Nisar, Faqeer and Nadeem who were dacoit gang members and allegedly involved in number of dacoities and other crimes.

They confessed to have committed dacoities and other crimes in different areas.

The arrested accused have been sent to Jail for identification parade.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar appreciated performance of Wah Cantt police and directed to continue operation to net the lawbreakers.

