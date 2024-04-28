Open Menu

Dacoit Killed After Firing Of His Own Accomplices

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2024 | 03:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) A dangerous dacoit, who rendered two police constables injured on Saturday, was shot dead after firing his own accomplices when a police party arrested him and taking to certain destination for recovery of arms, here on Sunday.

According to police sources, a police party on Saturday raided at Mir Hazar Khan to arrest a dangerous dacoit gang. However, the dacoits gang opened fire at the police party. Resultantly, two police officials named Sultan and Riaz sustained serious injuries. They were shifted to Nishtar hospital. The dacoits managed to escape.

However, DPO Husnain Haider constituted a special team to arrest the fleeing dacoits. The police team successfully arrested the dacoit named Zawar alias Juggi. When the police team was taking the arrested dacoit to certain destination for recovery of arms used during attack on policy party on Saturday, all of a sudden, the dacoit's accomplice started firing at police party. The police retaliated and opened fire at the dacoits. Meanwhile, the arrested dacoit Zawar died of the firing by his own accomplices. Police shifted to dead body to hospital for autopsy.

