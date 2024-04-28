Dacoit Killed After Firing Of His Own Accomplices
Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2024 | 03:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) A dangerous dacoit, who rendered two police constables injured on Saturday, was shot dead after firing his own accomplices when a police party arrested him and taking to certain destination for recovery of arms, here on Sunday.
According to police sources, a police party on Saturday raided at Mir Hazar Khan to arrest a dangerous dacoit gang. However, the dacoits gang opened fire at the police party. Resultantly, two police officials named Sultan and Riaz sustained serious injuries. They were shifted to Nishtar hospital. The dacoits managed to escape.
However, DPO Husnain Haider constituted a special team to arrest the fleeing dacoits. The police team successfully arrested the dacoit named Zawar alias Juggi. When the police team was taking the arrested dacoit to certain destination for recovery of arms used during attack on policy party on Saturday, all of a sudden, the dacoit's accomplice started firing at police party. The police retaliated and opened fire at the dacoits. Meanwhile, the arrested dacoit Zawar died of the firing by his own accomplices. Police shifted to dead body to hospital for autopsy.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wave of inflation continues in Peshawar5 minutes ago
-
Man dies after fallen down from trolley5 minutes ago
-
RPO for improvement of security at inter-province check posts15 minutes ago
-
Armed men looted patients, staff at Lahore’s private hospital15 minutes ago
-
Power supply to be suspended in LESCO region25 minutes ago
-
5 criminals arrested25 minutes ago
-
Operation against encroachments continue in Peshawar35 minutes ago
-
Convict sentenced for four years for possessing illegal weapon35 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 131,800 cusecs water55 minutes ago
-
Enchanting Pak folk artist leave audiences spellbound55 minutes ago
-
ZAC hosts mesmerizing "Qawali Night" at BZU55 minutes ago
-
Police constable among five deprived of cash motorcycles55 minutes ago