Shopkeeper, Dacoit Killed During Dacoity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Shopkeeper, dacoit killed during dacoity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) A dacoit and shopkeeper were killed in an exchange of fire on Monday in a bid of dacoity in the area of Fazal Model Bahawalpur road.

According to Rescue 1122, two armed dacoits entered into a mobile phone shop and hostage the shopkeeper. The shopkeeper named Malik Naeem (35) son of Haji Bashir resisted to foil dacoity.

However, the dacoits opened fire during exchange of fire from both sides, the dacoit sustained injuries and died. The dacoit is identified as Ghulam Abbas Shakirani, resident of Karachi. However, the other injured person is identified as Ejaz Gillani son of Faseehuddin (55). The injured person was shifted to Nishtar hospital. Police started further investigation into the incident.

