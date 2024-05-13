Fire Engulfs Used Clothes Warehouse In Karachi
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) A massive fire broke out at a used clothes warehouse located near Jungle school in the Saeedabad area of Karachi on Monday.
According to rescue officials, the blaze spread rapidly, engulfing the entire godown, and was brought under control after a concerted effort by four fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams.
Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident, a private news channel reported.
The cause of the blaze remains unknown.
