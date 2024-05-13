Open Menu

Heatwave With Soaring Temperatures Continues In Sukkur Division

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Heatwave with soaring temperatures continues in Sukkur division

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The heatwave with soaring temperatures continuing in most parts of the northern Sindh as the Met Office has forecast hot weather across the region.

The weather department has predicted soaring temperatures in Sukkur division as mercury could soar to 44.

2°Celsius in Sukkur, Khairpur and 44°C in Shikarpur and Jacobabad.

In most parts of the northern Sindh a hot and dry weather will prevail.

General public was advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

