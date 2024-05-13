1st Auto Show held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The first Auto Show of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) in collaboration with Faculty of Management Sciences and Zee Click organized at Baghdad ul-Jadeed Campus.

More than 200 cars, jeeps, and motorbikes participated in the Auto Show and more than 5000 participants attended the mega event. Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce was the chief guest of the closing ceremony. He congratulated the organizers for organizing a successful Auto Show.

He said that Auto Show played a significant role in the promotion of the South Punjab auto industry which attracted young people who are fond of motor shows.

He said that under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, teaching and research activities as well as co-curricular activities are being promoted in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Speaking on the occasion Director Press Media and Public Relations Dr. Shahzad Ahmed said that attracting students towards healthy activities and organizing a big activity at the Auto Show is an encouraging move for all of us. This Auto Show has also emerged as a very popular event on social media.

At the end of the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal distributed shields to the vehicle owners and organizers participating in the Auto Show.