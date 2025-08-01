Dacoit Killed In Encounter In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 06:23 PM
A alleged dacoit was killed and three others escaped in an encounter with police on Friday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) A alleged dacoit was killed and three others escaped in an encounter with police on Friday.
According to a police spokesperson, the dead was identified as Irfan alias Fani. Police received a call through wireless that four bandits managed to escape after looting cash and a motorcycle from a citizen, Asif.
A team of Balochni police started chasing and encircled them near 90-RB. However, they hid themselves in nearby fields while resorting to firing on the police team.
In retaliation, police also fired shots. Later a dacoit was found dead and three others fled the scene.
Police seized a pistol, stolen motorcycle from the scene.
