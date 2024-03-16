Dacoits Injure Citizen, Plunder Mobile Phone
Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) A man sustained serious bullet injuries when he offered resistance to foil a dacoity bid at Masoom Shah road Burewala.
According to police sources, a government employee named Muhammad Qasim along with his brother was heading home, situated at 485/EB, when they were intercepted by dacoits.
The dacoits tried to snatch the mobile phone and cash. In the meantime, Muhammad Qasim offered resistance. The dacoits opened fire.
Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries. However, the dacoits managed to escape from the scene.
Police are investigating the incident.
