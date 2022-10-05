UrduPoint.com

Dar Pledges To Bring Dollar, Inflation Down In Few Weeks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 10:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar on Wednesday pledged to bring Dollar and inflation down in next few weeks.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that the government was working to bring down dollar price to Rs. 200 after which the prices of daily commodities would also come down.

There is also a strong will to reduce inflation from 12 to 14 percent and giving relief to common man, he said adding that stabilizing national Currency against US dollar would have positive impact on every citizen's life.

Responding a question, he said the government was committed to fulfill the agreement made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Commenting on Imran Khan's policy of agitation, he said PTI leadership is not above the law and the interior minister would take action if anyone found involved in creating law and order situation in the Federal capital.

About appointment of new army chief, he said, the prime minister would appoint the army chief on merit.

To a question about the cases of Nawaz Sharif, the minister maintained that the cases on Ex Prime Minister should be abolished.

Ishaq Dar, while responding to another question regarding flood loses, said Pakistan was facing Rs 30 to 35 billion losses due to floods that hit many parts of the country.

