Daughter, Son-in-law Arrested For Killing PTV Cameraman

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Resolving the mystery behind a blind murder, the Gulberg police here on Thursday arrested the daughter and son-in-law of a cameraman, involved in his murder, police told media on Thursday.

Police said a team headed by SP Cantt, Waqas and police officers succeeded in arresting the accused involved in the murder of a ptv Cameraman, Wajid Hussain within three days of time.

Police said the daughter of the deceased and her husband, Muhammad Junaid were found to be the killers of Wajid Hussain.

The incident occurred three days ago in Al Noor Street of Gulberg where a PTV Cameraman, Wajid Hussain was murdered inside his home by an unknown accused.

A case on the complaint of the son of the deceased, Danish, was registered at Gulberg police station.

The investigative team of police included relatives of the deceased in the investigation and found out the statements of his daughter and son-in-law as suspicious. When further interrogated, the daughter of the deceased and her husband confessed to killing Wajid Hussain over a property dispute.

Police said the dagger used during the murder has also been recovered from the accused while further investigation was underway.

