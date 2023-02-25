Day-one celebrations function held at SMBBMU Larkana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :An introductory function was organized by the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SBBMU) Larkana on the eve of the first-day celebration of the new 51st batch of the first-year MBBS of Chandka Medical College Larkana and First year BDS Batch 12 of Bibi Asifa Dental College (BADC) for the session 2023.

The function held at the Shah Abdul Latif auditorium of the College on Saturday. The newcomers along with their parents participated in the function.

The certificates were also given to the students who obtained the top three positions in the Entry Test for MBBS and BDS courses.

While addressing the "Day One Ceremony/Orientation Day" of the students selected for admission in MBBS and BDS session 2023, the Vice Chancellor of SMBBMU Larkana Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah urged the students to concentrate on education and desist from involving them in politics.

She said if you are interested in politics then go to do post-graduation in the subject of political science.

In the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor congratulated the newly admitted students and their parents and said that after interacting with thousands of students, they have been selected for this holy purpose, so know yourself.

She said that no university is incomplete without research, so come forward in the field of research, we will provide you (students) with the necessary facilities from the university.

She asked the parents to keep an eye on their children. VC SMBBMU informed that each year; approximately 430 outstanding students have the honour of joining one of the leading medical institutions in the country when they are formally welcomed as the Shaheed Mohatrama Benazir Bhutto Medical University's newest classes of medical students at the Day One Ceremony.

The ceremony is a rite of passage for first-year medical students, designed to instil the values of professionalism, humanism, and compassionate patient care, she said.

She also said that it is the official welcome to the medical profession and to the family of this University.

She said these students will become a part of the legacy of thousands of alumni whose contributions to medical science have resulted in advances that have expanded the boundaries of knowledge, alleviated untold suffering, and saved the lives of countless individuals.

Appreciating the vision and wisdom of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for establishing CMC in Larkana, she said it (CMC) according to him was the biggest medical institute in the country in terms of serving the areas.

Principal CMC Larkana Professor Dr. Zamir Ahmed Soomro, Principal BADC Professor Yusuf Shah, Professor Safdar Ali Shaikh, Director Admissions SMBBMU and others also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor SMBBMU and Principal CMC Larkana distributed Shields among the 30 students who took first, second and third positions respectively in the NTS entry test on the occasion.

On the occasion, the entire teaching faculty of SMBBMU Larkana and CMC Larkana were introduced to the newcomers and the parents.