UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Abbottabad Holds Open Court, Hears Public Grievances

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 10:40 AM

DC Abbottabad holds open court, hears public grievances

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah has hold open court (Khuli Kuchehri) in Lora Tehsil where a large number of people attended and informed Deputy Commissioner about their problems.

On this occasion all the Revenue Officers Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Muhammad Abid, Settlement Officer Abbas Ali Shah, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Asif Iqbal, Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Ikasha Karan, District Health Officer, District education Officer, DFC, DMO Education, Officers from Tehsildars, Local Government, Agriculture and all other departments attended.

During the open court, the people informed the Deputy Commissioner about their grievances and DC issued instructions to the concerned departments on the spot.

In order to solve the problems faced by the people in matters related to the Finance Department, instructions were issued to the officers of the Finance Department to get an office building in Lora Tehsil.

Ensuring implementation of the complaints received from the Agriculture Department, the concerned officer of the Agriculture Department was directed to be present two days in a week so that matters related to agriculture could be processed easily.

Besides, instructions were also issued regarding supply of machinery, seeds and fertilizers at cheaper rates. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directed to take non-discriminatory action against encroachments at the request of a citizen.

Related Topics

Education Abbottabad Agriculture All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Gargash, Foreign Minister of Malta discuss advanci ..

31 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 17 September 2020

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Pandemic Risks Decade of Progress on Health, Educa ..

10 hours ago

US Holds Talks With Singapore on Terror Threat, So ..

10 hours ago

Assailants kill man, took body with them

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.