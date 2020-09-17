DC Abbottabad holds open court, hears public grievances

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah has hold open court (Khuli Kuchehri) in Lora Tehsil where a large number of people attended and informed Deputy Commissioner about their problems.

On this occasion all the Revenue Officers Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Muhammad Abid, Settlement Officer Abbas Ali Shah, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Asif Iqbal, Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Ikasha Karan, District Health Officer, District education Officer, DFC, DMO Education, Officers from Tehsildars, Local Government, Agriculture and all other departments attended.

During the open court, the people informed the Deputy Commissioner about their grievances and DC issued instructions to the concerned departments on the spot.

In order to solve the problems faced by the people in matters related to the Finance Department, instructions were issued to the officers of the Finance Department to get an office building in Lora Tehsil.

Ensuring implementation of the complaints received from the Agriculture Department, the concerned officer of the Agriculture Department was directed to be present two days in a week so that matters related to agriculture could be processed easily.

Besides, instructions were also issued regarding supply of machinery, seeds and fertilizers at cheaper rates. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directed to take non-discriminatory action against encroachments at the request of a citizen.