DC Chairs BOG Meeting Of Benazir Public School

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The 39th meeting of Board of Governors of Benazir Girls Public School Nawabshah was chaired by member board and Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon here on Saturday.

The meeting was also attended by Vice Chancellor Peoples Medical University for Girls Dr Gulshan Memon, Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Pro Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani, Additional Secretary (AT) Education Department Dr Fauzia, SE Education Works and Services Ali Ahmed Qureshi, District Education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, School Principal Abdul Malik Lakhmir, Principal Government Girls Degree College Lala Rukh Baloch, Principal Government Boys Degree College Prof Nizamuddin Zardari and other members of the board.

Addressing the meeting DC said that objective of the meeting was to provide standard education to girls at this institution and to solve the school problems.

He said, "Sindh Government is giving special attention to education with priority to girls to further enhance the quality of education." Briefing the meeting, School Principal Abdul Malik Lakhmir said, "More than 1762 girl students belonging to remote areas are studying here from 6th class to 12th class getting free tran-sport and other facilities here." He said"School is facing paucity of funds for fuel and other requirements on which the board members assured extension of all possible support to school administration for betterment of education and provision of facilities." They said that a letter would be written to high officials for approval of Endowment Funds amount in order to continue the education activities in school.

Later, board members visited school and went round different class rooms and inspected the educational activities.

