DC chairs meeting regarding polio arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Friday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for Polio eradication campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Friday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for Polio eradication campaign.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC sought performance reports from polio supervisors of all talukas DC directed that if children found absent at homes polio teams should visit homes again and administer polio drops.

He directed the Assistant Commissioner to ensure coverage of those children with the help of taluka supervisors who missed in polio vaccination or their parents show negligence in this regard.

DC directed to pay special attention to those union councils whose performance was not result oriented in the last polio drive and should maintain cold chain of vaccine in summer season.

He asked to seek records of new born babies from all health centers and maternity homes and administer polio drops to them.

DC directed all UC Medical officers to monitor their teams and cover children missing in polio drives so that immunization campaigns could run better.