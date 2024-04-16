Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting To Combat Water Pollution Issue

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 08:46 PM

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad on the instructions of the Chief Secretary Sindh on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad on the instructions of the Chief Secretary Sindh on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed the officials of the Irrigation Department and WASA to immediately identify the industries, factories and other sources that emit poisonous water in the canals and submit a report in this regard, and installation of treatment plants in industries and factories should be ensured soon while strict action must be taken against those responsible for draining polluted water in canals.

He directed the concerned authorities to redress the complaints regarding polluted water immediately.

The DC made it clear that the WASA and other institutions responsible for providing safe water should discharge their duty with utmost diligence, and strict action will be taken against those who are negligent.

The WASA and Irrigation engineers and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.

