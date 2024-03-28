DC, CPO inspect mourning procession routes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer accompanied by City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar inspected security and other arrangements at mourning procession routes for Youm-e-Ali (A.S) here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that all arrangements were being finalized with rapid pace for Youm-e-Ali (A.S) going to be observed on 21th Ramadan. He said that cleanliness, sewerage and lighting were being ensured at routes of the mourning processions.

He said that special camps would be set up at routes to resolve complaints at the earliest.

He maintained that patchwork has been completed at the mourning procession routes as per the demands of mourners and license holders.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that foolproof security arrangements would be made during Youm-e-Ali (A.S) to prevent any untoward incident. He said that no one would be allowed to disturb peace in the city and law violators would be treated with iron hands.