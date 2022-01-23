DC directs to control spread of Omicron variant

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Adopting measures to control the Omicron, a new variant, district administration Abbottabad directed the citizens to wear a face mask, keep a safe distance and also get a booster dose of vaccination.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat also visited the mass vaccination center at Jalal Baba Auditorium to review the vaccination arrangements. On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahab Muhammad Khan and Director Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Dr. Faisal Khanzada were also present.

DC Abbottabad also inquired about the vaccination process from the citizens those were visiting Jalal Baba Auditorium for vaccination and issued directives for the staff.

He said that the health department should improve the vaccination of coronavirus and facilitate the masses of far-flung areas of district Abbottabad.

Tariq Marwat also directed the health department to improve the capacity of the coronavirus vaccination teams and also start awareness campaigns for the masses, ensuring vaccination at public places.

However, the administrative officers would ensure the cooperation with the health department.