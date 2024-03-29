DC, DPO Organize Awareness Walk Against Kite Flying
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2024 | 01:30 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer (DPO) organized a walk to sensitize the masses regarding the hazards of kite flying.
The students, civil society, media, government officers and employees participated in the rally. The students chanted slogans 'stop flying kites' during the walk.
The participants expressed determination to continue the struggle until the complete end of bloody game like kite flying by tearing the kites.
Speaking on this occasion, DC Waseem Hamid Sindhu said that kite flying was bloody game and urged the citizens to join the struggle for it's eradication.
He said that the campaign will be made successful with the cooperation of citizens.
DPO Rana Umar Farooq said that 40 cases have been registered against the violators across the district so far. He said that the crackdown would continue till complete elimination of the elements involved in kite flying and selling.
The protection of lives of the citizens was responsibility of the police, he concluded.
APP/qbs-sak
