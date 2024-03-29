Open Menu

DC, DPO Organize Awareness Walk Against Kite Flying

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2024 | 01:30 PM

DC, DPO organize awareness walk against kite flying

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer (DPO) organized a walk to sensitize the masses regarding the hazards of kite flying.

The students, civil society, media, government officers and employees participated in the rally. The students chanted slogans 'stop flying kites' during the walk.

The participants expressed determination to continue the struggle until the complete end of bloody game like kite flying by tearing the kites.

Speaking on this occasion, DC Waseem Hamid Sindhu said that kite flying was bloody game and urged the citizens to join the struggle for it's eradication.

He said that the campaign will be made successful with the cooperation of citizens.

DPO Rana Umar Farooq said that 40 cases have been registered against the violators across the district so far. He said that the crackdown would continue till complete elimination of the elements involved in kite flying and selling.

The protection of lives of the citizens was responsibility of the police, he concluded.

APP/qbs-sak

Related Topics

Police Civil Society Media Government

Recent Stories

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be broug ..

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..

15 minutes ago
 Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

1 hour ago
 Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

1 hour ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

5 hours ago
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s ..

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

14 hours ago
 CM for generating opportunities to bring direct i ..

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment

14 hours ago
 Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emergi ..

Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market

14 hours ago
 High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner r ..

High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception

14 hours ago
 NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power ..

NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..

14 hours ago
 Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar- ..

Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan