DC for ensuring cleaning of drainage during rainy spells

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad on Thursday directed the departments concerned to ensure the cleanliness of sanitation and drainage of the city, especially keeping in view the prevailing rainy spells.

He stated this during a meeting held here at his office with Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) supervisors and other representatives.

The deputy commissioner said that all the available resources should be utilized to ensure drainage and sanitation besides taking quick steps to avoid any issue.

He directed that taking into consideration the monsoon rains, immediate steps should be taken to ensure drainage while the de-silting process should also be improved so that long-lasting results could be achieved.

Similarly, the deputy commissioner also urged the masses to ensure full cooperation with the sanitation staff and avoid putting filth, especially polythene (plastic) bags in the drains as it causes drainage problems.

He advised that the garbage should be dumped at designated places by WSSC, adding, that it would help in the sanitation process besides preventing littering in the streets.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner expressed his annoyance over the cleanliness and drainage of the city and instructed the WSSC supervisors to be active at the union council level.

He said the machinery used for de-silting and other purposes, which were not functional due to technical issues, have also been activated.

He said no compromise over the cleanliness of the city would be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the officials involved in any negligence.