UrduPoint.com

DC For Ensuring Implementation On Code Of Conduct For LG Election

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2022 | 10:24 PM

DC for ensuring implementation on code of conduct for LG election

Deputy Commissioner and district returning officer Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja Tuesday directed to ensure implementation over code of conduct issued by the Election Commission for conducting Local Bodies election 2022 and warned to take strict action against candidates violating the rules

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner and district returning officer Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja Tuesday directed to ensure implementation over code of conduct issued by the Election Commission for conducting Local Bodies election 2022 and warned to take strict action against candidates violating the rules.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the district monitoring committee constituted for Local Bodies election.

DC urged every member of the committee including its chairman Sarwer Qaimkhani to visit the field on a daily basis and highlight the person found negligent in this regard.

He said that as per code of conduct contesting candidates were allowed to display panaflex, hand bills, banners and posters however, panaflexes will be removed on the violation of rules.

DC directed District monitoring officers to submit their field reports in his office. Among others Election officer Sanghar Tasleem Mian and members of monitoring committee were also present.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Visit Sanghar

Recent Stories

FM arrives NY to attend meeting on global food sec ..

FM arrives NY to attend meeting on global food security

1 minute ago
 Morning exposure to deep red light improves declin ..

Morning exposure to deep red light improves declining eyesight

1 minute ago
 EU Reaffirms Decision to Stop Training Malian Mili ..

EU Reaffirms Decision to Stop Training Malian Military, Cancels Weapons Deliveri ..

2 minutes ago
 Corps Commander Quetta visits Cholera affected are ..

Corps Commander Quetta visits Cholera affected areas in Pir Koh

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Uzbekistan to play major role in SCO: Am ..

Pakistan-Uzbekistan to play major role in SCO: Ambassador Usmanov

48 minutes ago
 CTO directs to provide cold drinks, water to traff ..

CTO directs to provide cold drinks, water to traffic wardens on duty

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.