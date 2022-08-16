UrduPoint.com

DC For Ensuring Timely Rainwater Drainage By Using All Resources

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2022 | 02:30 PM

DC for ensuring timely rainwater drainage by using all resources

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The Deputy Commissioner and Director General HDA Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Tuesday directed the officials and officers of Revenue and Local Bodies to ensure the drainage of rainwater from all over the city by using all available resources.

He also asked the officers concerned to visit their respective areas as soon as the rain stops to assess post-rain situation and operationalize all the pumping stations on generators as well as electricity.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro warned that any kind of carelessness should be avoided otherwise action will be taken against responsible persons.

He directed the officers of HESCO to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and said, "if there is any technical fault, it must be fixed immediately".

The deputy commissioner also advised the public to keep distance from the electrical installations keeping in view the rainy situation so as to avoid any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Electricity Visit All From

Recent Stories

Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

32 minutes ago
 Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand ..

Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand sale on Daraz!

1 hour ago
 OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red ..

OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communicat ..

1 hour ago
 Real Fans Put the Pedal to the Metal for realme's ..

Real Fans Put the Pedal to the Metal for realme's Mega Azadi Ride with Critical ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Y15C Debuts in Pakistan — Featuring Astound ..

Vivo Y15C Debuts in Pakistan — Featuring Astounding Design, Massive 5000mAh Ba ..

2 hours ago
 First-ever bilateral series between Pakistan, Neth ..

First-ever bilateral series between Pakistan, Netherlands begin today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.