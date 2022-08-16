DC for ensuring timely rainwater drainage by using all resources

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The Deputy Commissioner and Director General HDA Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Tuesday directed the officials and officers of Revenue and Local Bodies to ensure the drainage of rainwater from all over the city by using all available resources.

He also asked the officers concerned to visit their respective areas as soon as the rain stops to assess post-rain situation and operationalize all the pumping stations on generators as well as electricity.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro warned that any kind of carelessness should be avoided otherwise action will be taken against responsible persons.

He directed the officers of HESCO to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and said, "if there is any technical fault, it must be fixed immediately".

The deputy commissioner also advised the public to keep distance from the electrical installations keeping in view the rainy situation so as to avoid any untoward incident.