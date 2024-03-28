DC For Taking Strict Action Against Absent Teachers In Nasirabad
Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2024 | 08:30 PM
Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Batool Asadi on Thursday said that strict action would be taken against absent teachers which were affecting future of our children
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Batool Asadi on Thursday said that strict action would be taken against absent teachers which were affecting future of our children.
He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting held by the District Education Group (DEG). Assistant Commissioner UT Syed Mansoor Shah, Shah Bakhsh Pindrani, Bashir Ahmed Lehri Pir Bakhsh Solangi Khanzadi Baloch, Yasmin Baloch and Rasool Bakhsh and other DDEO officers were present in the meeting.
Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad Batool Asadi said that the process of school admission campaign should be accelerated so that more children could be admitted to schools.
She said that the media should also be used to make the admission campaign more active so that more awareness could be raised among the parents.
It has become imperative to take immediate steps for further promotion of educational process in Naseerabad district, she said adding that we have to take practical steps to eradicate ignorance from across the district.
She also directed to teachers work hard and dedicated to equip children with the jewel of education and be present and leave no stone unturned to encourage hard working educators as these tutors would play their positive role in shaping the future of our children.
