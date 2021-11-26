DC forms anti encroachment committees

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar, on the directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan and senior board of revenue Hyderabad, formed anti encroachment committees throughout the district on Friday.

According to the notification, the committees headed by Assistant Commissioners of tehsil Daur, Nawabshah and Qazi Ahmed comprise relevant Mukhtarkar, Station House Officer, anti encroachment Force, Chief Municipal/Town Officers and a nominated member.

The committee with the cooperation of stake holders would work to remove all illegal occupied places and encroachments.

According to notification the committees so formed would arrange meetings with provincial, Federal and other departments and would collect information about their properties, illegal occupation and encroachments on it.

These committees in coordination with concerned stake holders would remove illegal occupations and encroachments under Sindh Public Property Law 2010 in indiscriminate legal action.

The committees would remove encroachments from government agriculture, non agriculture lands and other properties, which include hospitals, schools, graveyards, parks, sports grounds, police stations, green belts, assets of departments of forest and irrigation.

These committees prior to any operation for evacuation would be bound to issue warning to concerned and after operation to remove and lift the debris in order to prevent general public from any difficulty.

According to notification issued by Deputy Commissioner all the relevant tehsil committees would be bound to submit 15 days performance report to district committee with picture evidences of the action.