DC Loralai reviews measures for Sasta Bazaar in Ramazan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Loralai Soban Saleem Dashti on Monday chaired a meeting regarding the organization of Sasta Bazaar and price control in Ramazan for facilitating people in the area.

The meeting was attended by concerned officials, members of Tajiran and shopkeepers.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said a Sasta Bazaar would be organized to give special relief to the people during Ramazan, vegetables, fresh fruits, quality flour and other food items would be provided to them at reasonable prices.

He said the price committee would review the prices of basic commodities on a daily basis to implement the official price lists saying that the district administration could perform its services in this regard.

He said considering the importance of this blessed month of Ramazan, the business community and shopkeepers should also play a positive role and take special care of the purchasing power of the citizens, instead of worrying about making illegal profits.

If anyone is caught violating the law, strict legal action will be taken against him, he said.