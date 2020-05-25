UrduPoint.com
DC Malakand Bans Entry Of Tourists To District

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 05:20 PM

DC Malakand bans entry of tourists to district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :District administration Malakand has banned the entry of tourists into the district amid at spread of coronavirus, said an official notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Malakand.

The notification issued on May 21, 2020 said that due to the spread of corona virus in Malakand division, all tourists' destinations and hotels are closed till further orders.

The DC has also directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of both tehsils Dargai and Batkhela for taking all possible measures to ensure that no tourist vehicle from other districts in general and Punjab in particular enters into District Malakand via Palai and Zarabad Check Posts.

