Open Menu

Four Members Of Two Separate Gang Arrested, 07 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Four members of two separate gang arrested, 07 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested four members of two separate gangs and recovered 07 stolen motorcycles and mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Friday.

According to police spokesman, Cantt Police apprehended a two-member gang and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their custody.

Similarly, New Town Police arrested another two-member gang and also recovered three stolen motorcycles and mobile phones.

Police have registered separate cases against the suspects and further investigation was in progress. The culprits will be presented in court with solid evidence to ensure appropriate punishment.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended the police team for their swift action and stated that those involved in depriving citizens of their valuables cannot escape the grip of the law.

Recent Stories

ADNEC Group wins four honours at Gulf Sustainabili ..

ADNEC Group wins four honours at Gulf Sustainability Awards 2025

47 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian te ..

Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian team for avoiding handshakes wit ..

1 hour ago
 Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan

Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in GCC Railway Authority Council ..

UAE participates in GCC Railway Authority Council meeting in Riyadh

1 hour ago
 Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years o ..

Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years of silence

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason beh ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakista ..

2 hours ago
ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yad ..

ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, bu ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials

3 hours ago
 Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan lar ..

Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in S ..

Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka

4 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inau ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..

5 hours ago
 WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewa ..

WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan