Four Members Of Two Separate Gang Arrested, 07 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 08:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested four members of two separate gangs and recovered 07 stolen motorcycles and mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Friday.
According to police spokesman, Cantt Police apprehended a two-member gang and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their custody.
Similarly, New Town Police arrested another two-member gang and also recovered three stolen motorcycles and mobile phones.
Police have registered separate cases against the suspects and further investigation was in progress. The culprits will be presented in court with solid evidence to ensure appropriate punishment.
City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended the police team for their swift action and stated that those involved in depriving citizens of their valuables cannot escape the grip of the law.
Recent Stories
ADNEC Group wins four honours at Gulf Sustainability Awards 2025
Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian team for avoiding handshakes wit ..
Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan
UAE participates in GCC Railway Authority Council meeting in Riyadh
Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years of silence
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakista ..
ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials
Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..
Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..
WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TMCs to utilize available resources for repairing rain affected roads in Karachi7 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab approves admission policy for medical & dental colleges7 minutes ago
-
Doctors, health professionals stage pro-Palestine rally outside LPC7 minutes ago
-
Four members of two separate gang arrested, 07 stolen motorcycles recovered7 minutes ago
-
1 killed, another critically injured Mandra firing incident17 minutes ago
-
Sweden, Pakistan collaborate on sustainable textile platform17 minutes ago
-
Rs5 million paid to family of missing citizen: IHC told27 minutes ago
-
Held for displaying weapons27 minutes ago
-
Azma Bokhari urges Sindh govt to focus on own performance37 minutes ago
-
Maryam convincingly fought Punjab’s case before nation: Azma37 minutes ago
-
Chairman AML-CFT Sukhera visits Central Police Office37 minutes ago
-
Bill introduced to bring academies, tuition centres under rules, regulations37 minutes ago