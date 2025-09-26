Four members of two separate gang arrested, 07 stolen motorcycles recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested four members of two separate gangs and recovered 07 stolen motorcycles and mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Friday.

According to police spokesman, Cantt Police apprehended a two-member gang and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their custody.

Similarly, New Town Police arrested another two-member gang and also recovered three stolen motorcycles and mobile phones.

Police have registered separate cases against the suspects and further investigation was in progress. The culprits will be presented in court with solid evidence to ensure appropriate punishment.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended the police team for their swift action and stated that those involved in depriving citizens of their valuables cannot escape the grip of the law.