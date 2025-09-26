Open Menu

CM Punjab Approves Admission Policy For Medical & Dental Colleges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 08:40 PM

CM Punjab approves admission policy for medical & dental colleges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the new admission policy for public and private medical and dental colleges across Punjab, fixing the admission fee at US$20,000 for the children of overseas Pakistanis.

Chairing a special meeting on Friday, she made important decisions regarding the health sector. She declared the MDCAT test mandatory for admission to government medical colleges. For private institutions, she announced that once a candidate’s name appears on the merit list, one-third of the admission fee will be deposited with the University of Health Sciences (UHS). After the final merit list is issued, the UHS will transfer the amount to the college concerned, while the remaining fee will be paid directly by students.

Maryam Nawaz also approved a proposal for compulsory service after postgraduate training in private hospitals. She said that, as per the demand of specialists, trainee doctors would be sent for specialization in relevant fields of private medical colleges.

Expressing happiness over the first successful angioplasty in Sahiwal and the commencement of surgeries at the Sahiwal Cardiac Centre, the CM directed that a transparent and foolproof mechanism be devised at the Mayo Hospital Co-Ablation Centre to ensure maximum relief for cancer patients. “I want every cancer patient to be treated,” she stressed.

She also endorsed a plan to establish medical blocks within government universities instead of constructing new standalone medical colleges. Furthermore, she approved the formation of boards of management for various institutions and reiterated that “in every hospital in Punjab, poor patients should get treatment facilities without spending even a single penny".

Maryam also instructed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps for early establishment of Nawaz Sharif Medical City in Lahore.

Recent Stories

ADNEC Group wins four honours at Gulf Sustainabili ..

ADNEC Group wins four honours at Gulf Sustainability Awards 2025

42 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian te ..

Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian team for avoiding handshakes wit ..

59 minutes ago
 Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan

Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in GCC Railway Authority Council ..

UAE participates in GCC Railway Authority Council meeting in Riyadh

1 hour ago
 Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years o ..

Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years of silence

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason beh ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakista ..

2 hours ago
ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yad ..

ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, bu ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials

3 hours ago
 Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan lar ..

Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in S ..

Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka

4 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inau ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..

4 hours ago
 WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewa ..

WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan