CM Punjab Approves Admission Policy For Medical & Dental Colleges
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the new admission policy for public and private medical and dental colleges across Punjab, fixing the admission fee at US$20,000 for the children of overseas Pakistanis.
Chairing a special meeting on Friday, she made important decisions regarding the health sector. She declared the MDCAT test mandatory for admission to government medical colleges. For private institutions, she announced that once a candidate’s name appears on the merit list, one-third of the admission fee will be deposited with the University of Health Sciences (UHS). After the final merit list is issued, the UHS will transfer the amount to the college concerned, while the remaining fee will be paid directly by students.
Maryam Nawaz also approved a proposal for compulsory service after postgraduate training in private hospitals. She said that, as per the demand of specialists, trainee doctors would be sent for specialization in relevant fields of private medical colleges.
Expressing happiness over the first successful angioplasty in Sahiwal and the commencement of surgeries at the Sahiwal Cardiac Centre, the CM directed that a transparent and foolproof mechanism be devised at the Mayo Hospital Co-Ablation Centre to ensure maximum relief for cancer patients. “I want every cancer patient to be treated,” she stressed.
She also endorsed a plan to establish medical blocks within government universities instead of constructing new standalone medical colleges. Furthermore, she approved the formation of boards of management for various institutions and reiterated that “in every hospital in Punjab, poor patients should get treatment facilities without spending even a single penny".
Maryam also instructed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps for early establishment of Nawaz Sharif Medical City in Lahore.
Recent Stories
ADNEC Group wins four honours at Gulf Sustainability Awards 2025
Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian team for avoiding handshakes wit ..
Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan
UAE participates in GCC Railway Authority Council meeting in Riyadh
Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years of silence
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakista ..
ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials
Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..
Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..
WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TMCs to utilize available resources for repairing rain affected roads in Karachi2 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab approves admission policy for medical & dental colleges2 minutes ago
-
Doctors, health professionals stage pro-Palestine rally outside LPC2 minutes ago
-
Four members of two separate gang arrested, 07 stolen motorcycles recovered2 minutes ago
-
1 killed, another critically injured Mandra firing incident12 minutes ago
-
Sweden, Pakistan collaborate on sustainable textile platform12 minutes ago
-
Rs5 million paid to family of missing citizen: IHC told23 minutes ago
-
Held for displaying weapons23 minutes ago
-
Azma Bokhari urges Sindh govt to focus on own performance32 minutes ago
-
Maryam convincingly fought Punjab’s case before nation: Azma32 minutes ago
-
Chairman AML-CFT Sukhera visits Central Police Office33 minutes ago
-
Bill introduced to bring academies, tuition centres under rules, regulations33 minutes ago