CM Punjab approves admission policy for medical & dental colleges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the new admission policy for public and private medical and dental colleges across Punjab, fixing the admission fee at US$20,000 for the children of overseas Pakistanis.

Chairing a special meeting on Friday, she made important decisions regarding the health sector. She declared the MDCAT test mandatory for admission to government medical colleges. For private institutions, she announced that once a candidate’s name appears on the merit list, one-third of the admission fee will be deposited with the University of Health Sciences (UHS). After the final merit list is issued, the UHS will transfer the amount to the college concerned, while the remaining fee will be paid directly by students.

Maryam Nawaz also approved a proposal for compulsory service after postgraduate training in private hospitals. She said that, as per the demand of specialists, trainee doctors would be sent for specialization in relevant fields of private medical colleges.

Expressing happiness over the first successful angioplasty in Sahiwal and the commencement of surgeries at the Sahiwal Cardiac Centre, the CM directed that a transparent and foolproof mechanism be devised at the Mayo Hospital Co-Ablation Centre to ensure maximum relief for cancer patients. “I want every cancer patient to be treated,” she stressed.

She also endorsed a plan to establish medical blocks within government universities instead of constructing new standalone medical colleges. Furthermore, she approved the formation of boards of management for various institutions and reiterated that “in every hospital in Punjab, poor patients should get treatment facilities without spending even a single penny".

Maryam also instructed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps for early establishment of Nawaz Sharif Medical City in Lahore.