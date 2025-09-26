Open Menu

Rs5 Million Paid To Family Of Missing Citizen: IHC Told

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Rs5 million paid to family of missing citizen: IHC told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has been informed on Friday that the government has transferred Rs5 million assistance to the account of family of missing citizen Omar Abdullah.

The court also sought an in-camera briefing from the officials of the sensitive institution.

The Additional Attorney General and the Ministry of Defence presented the receipt of the online transfer of the money in the court.

On this occasion, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, while talking to the father of the missing citizen, said that the money has been transferred, you will get it by tomorrow but this money cannot cure the family’s suffering.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said that the state does not have a shortage of money, but the problem will not be solved by paying money. The court should be informed about status of the missing person.

The court further said that it is not the fault of the victim’s family, everything should be done according to the law so that people’s trust remains. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till October 6.

