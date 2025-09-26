Held for displaying weapons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Garhi Shahu Police on Friday arrested an accused for displaying weapons on social media.

According to the police, accused was arrested after being identified during the stop and search method. The police recovered illegal pistols and bullets from the accused, identified as Dawood, and registered a case against him.

Police said several videos of the accused displaying weapons were viral on social media.