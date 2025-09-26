Doctors, health professionals stage pro-Palestine rally outside LPC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Orthopedics Department of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) organised a pro-Palestine rally outside the Lahore Press Club on Friday, where doctors and health professionals strongly condemned Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

Speakers urged collective action from the Muslim Ummah, stressing that silence in the face of oppression is unacceptable.

They called on the Government of Pakistan to take proactive measures in support of Palestinians.

Participants carried placards, raised slogans against Israeli aggression, and highlighted the devastating impact of attacks on hospitals, journalists, medical staff, and civilians.

Leaders of the protest demanded an immediate and united Muslim response, including active participation in the boycott of Israeli products and stronger political and humanitarian backing for Palestine.