Sweden, Pakistan Collaborate On Sustainable Textile Platform
Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Embassy of Sweden in Islamabad, in partnership with business Sweden on Friday successfully hosted the first matchmaking event under the Sustainable Textile Platform (STP) in Karachi.
The event brought together Swedish companies, Nordic innovators, academia, and Pakistani textile sector stakeholders to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing for a more sustainable industry.
The Swedish delegation shared expertise in automation, electrification, renewable energy, water technology and sustainable materials.
Local textile suppliers engaged with Nordic technology solution providers to explore partnerships and discuss potential collaborations.
The STP aims to accelerate sustainable practices and green transition in Pakistan's textile sector by connecting Swedish expertise with local industry.
Sweden Ambassador to Pakistan Alexandra Berg von Linde said, "We are delighted to see such active engagement from both Swedish and Pakistani stakeholders, strengthening our trade partnership.
"
Vice President, Region APAC, Business Sweden said, "Swedish companies bring innovative technologies and climate-smart solutions, laying the foundation for long-term collaboration, innovation, and positive impact."
The STP, launched in Pakistan in 2024, focuses on renewable energy, energy efficiency, and water treatment to promote innovation and competitiveness in the textile sector. The platform aims to create unique opportunities for collaboration and long-term sustainability between Swedish and Pakistani stakeholders.
This event marks the beginning of a journey towards a greener, more competitive future for Pakistan's textile industry, with Sweden's commitment to supporting the country's green transition.
Recent Stories
ADNEC Group wins four honours at Gulf Sustainability Awards 2025
Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian team for avoiding handshakes wit ..
Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan
UAE participates in GCC Railway Authority Council meeting in Riyadh
Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years of silence
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakista ..
ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials
Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..
Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..
WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1 killed, another critically injured Mandra firing incident42 seconds ago
-
Sweden, Pakistan collaborate on sustainable textile platform43 seconds ago
-
Rs5 million paid to family of missing citizen: IHC told11 minutes ago
-
Held for displaying weapons11 minutes ago
-
Azma Bokhari urges Sindh govt to focus on own performance21 minutes ago
-
Maryam convincingly fought Punjab’s case before nation: Azma21 minutes ago
-
Chairman AML-CFT Sukhera visits Central Police Office21 minutes ago
-
Bill introduced to bring academies, tuition centres under rules, regulations21 minutes ago
-
Punjab’s road network in ruins as floods keep M-5 Motorway closed for 15 days31 minutes ago
-
New gas connections fee for domestic consumers increased31 minutes ago
-
RDA carries out anti-encroachment operation on Chakra Road41 minutes ago
-
ATC extends Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail in May 9 riot cases41 minutes ago