Sweden, Pakistan collaborate on sustainable textile platform

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Embassy of Sweden in Islamabad, in partnership with business Sweden on Friday successfully hosted the first matchmaking event under the Sustainable Textile Platform (STP) in Karachi.

The event brought together Swedish companies, Nordic innovators, academia, and Pakistani textile sector stakeholders to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing for a more sustainable industry.

The Swedish delegation shared expertise in automation, electrification, renewable energy, water technology and sustainable materials.

Local textile suppliers engaged with Nordic technology solution providers to explore partnerships and discuss potential collaborations.

The STP aims to accelerate sustainable practices and green transition in Pakistan's textile sector by connecting Swedish expertise with local industry.

Sweden Ambassador to Pakistan Alexandra Berg von Linde said, "We are delighted to see such active engagement from both Swedish and Pakistani stakeholders, strengthening our trade partnership.

"

Vice President, Region APAC, Business Sweden said, "Swedish companies bring innovative technologies and climate-smart solutions, laying the foundation for long-term collaboration, innovation, and positive impact."

The STP, launched in Pakistan in 2024, focuses on renewable energy, energy efficiency, and water treatment to promote innovation and competitiveness in the textile sector. The platform aims to create unique opportunities for collaboration and long-term sustainability between Swedish and Pakistani stakeholders.

This event marks the beginning of a journey towards a greener, more competitive future for Pakistan's textile industry, with Sweden's commitment to supporting the country's green transition.