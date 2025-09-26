Open Menu

1 Killed, Another Critically Injured Mandra Firing Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 08:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) At least, one person was killed and another critically injured in firing incident took place in Mandra on Friday.

Soon after receiving reports of the incident, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gujjar Khan and Station House Officer (SHO) Mandra rushed to the crime scene.

The police teams are collecting the evidence from site and conducting raids to apprehend the culprits.

Initial investigations suggest the incident stemmed from old enmity.

The injured victim was rushed to a hospital, where their condition stated to be critical.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has taken the notice of the incident.

"Those involved in this incident will be brought to justice," he added. He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

