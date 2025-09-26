1 Killed, Another Critically Injured Mandra Firing Incident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 08:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) At least, one person was killed and another critically injured in firing incident took place in Mandra on Friday.
Soon after receiving reports of the incident, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gujjar Khan and Station House Officer (SHO) Mandra rushed to the crime scene.
The police teams are collecting the evidence from site and conducting raids to apprehend the culprits.
Initial investigations suggest the incident stemmed from old enmity.
The injured victim was rushed to a hospital, where their condition stated to be critical.
City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has taken the notice of the incident.
"Those involved in this incident will be brought to justice," he added. He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.
Recent Stories
ADNEC Group wins four honours at Gulf Sustainability Awards 2025
Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian team for avoiding handshakes wit ..
Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan
UAE participates in GCC Railway Authority Council meeting in Riyadh
Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years of silence
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakista ..
ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials
Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..
Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..
WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1 killed, another critically injured Mandra firing incident8 minutes ago
-
Sweden, Pakistan collaborate on sustainable textile platform8 minutes ago
-
Rs5 million paid to family of missing citizen: IHC told18 minutes ago
-
Held for displaying weapons18 minutes ago
-
Azma Bokhari urges Sindh govt to focus on own performance28 minutes ago
-
Maryam convincingly fought Punjab’s case before nation: Azma28 minutes ago
-
Chairman AML-CFT Sukhera visits Central Police Office28 minutes ago
-
Bill introduced to bring academies, tuition centres under rules, regulations28 minutes ago
-
Punjab’s road network in ruins as floods keep M-5 Motorway closed for 15 days38 minutes ago
-
New gas connections fee for domestic consumers increased38 minutes ago
-
RDA carries out anti-encroachment operation on Chakra Road48 minutes ago
-
ATC extends Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail in May 9 riot cases48 minutes ago