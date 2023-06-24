DC orders crackdown against transport overcharging

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir has directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against the transporters involved in charging extra fares from passengers during Eid-ul-Azha vacations.

Keeping in view the instructions of the deputy commissioner, the district regional transport authority (RTA) under the supervision of Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin formed special teams for the inspection of fitness certificates, route permits and fares.

The RTA teams have impounded 40 buses during the crackdown over missing fitness certificates and route permits.

The secretary of RTA said that inspection teams have been directed to ensure the implementation of fare lists announced by the district government to facilitate masses.

He said that the decision has been made to provide relief to the people to return to their homes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He said that fare lists and complaint numbers have been displayed at each bus stand, adding that fitness checking of all commercial vehicles was being ensured strictly after the incident of Kallar Kahar in order to prevent any mishap.