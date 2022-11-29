UrduPoint.com

DC Orders Stern Action Against Profiteers

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2022 | 08:48 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Capt. (Retd) Samiullah Farooq directed price control magistrates to ensure stern action against profiteers across the district

Presiding over a meeting of district price control committee on Tuesday, the deputy commissioner said that availability of good quality commodities would be ensured in the district.

He said that rate lists would be displayed at the prominent places of the shops and strict action would be taken against profiteers. He said that the profiteers would not only be fined but FIRs would also be registered against them.

He directed the officers concerned to ensure availability of all commodities at the deputy commissioner counters set up at all general stores. He urged the price control magistrates to visit markets on daily basis and follow zero tolerance policy on profiteering.

