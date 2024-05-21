Open Menu

DC Pays Surprise Visit To Taluka Hospital Sakrand

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM

DC pays surprise visit to Taluka Hospital Sakrand

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon paid a surprise visit to Taluka Hospital Sakrand today and reviewed the cleanliness situation in the hospital and the medical facilities provided to the patients.

Expressing indignation at the poor sanitation situation in the hospital, strictly instruct the hospital administration to improve the sanitation situation in the hospital while providing better medical facilities to the patients who come to the OPD of the hospital.

He further said that by trying to give medicines to the patients from the medical store of the hospital, later the Deputy Commissioner also paid a surprise visit to Pasco Skrand Center.

Complaints have been received regarding disturbing the settlers in the supply of bardana, so the registration of the settlers should be done on the basis of merit and they should be provided with bardana immediately, otherwise action should be taken against the officers who disturb the settlers.

Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Ramiz Raja and other relevant officers were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Poor Visit Sakrand From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

IHC Justice Kayani emphasizes upon clear role of a ..

IHC Justice Kayani emphasizes upon clear role of agencies

3 minutes ago
 The President of Turkmenistan and the National Lea ..

The President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen People Sent ..

57 minutes ago
 vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Desig ..

Vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Design and Advanced Imaging Capabil ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train ..

Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares

3 hours ago
 Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-I ..

Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4

4 hours ago
 LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

4 hours ago
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin N ..

Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi

5 hours ago
 One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian hel ..

One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

8 hours ago
 PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

17 hours ago
 Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manag ..

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan