DC Pays Surprise Visit To Taluka Hospital Sakrand
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon paid a surprise visit to Taluka Hospital Sakrand today and reviewed the cleanliness situation in the hospital and the medical facilities provided to the patients.
Expressing indignation at the poor sanitation situation in the hospital, strictly instruct the hospital administration to improve the sanitation situation in the hospital while providing better medical facilities to the patients who come to the OPD of the hospital.
He further said that by trying to give medicines to the patients from the medical store of the hospital, later the Deputy Commissioner also paid a surprise visit to Pasco Skrand Center.
Complaints have been received regarding disturbing the settlers in the supply of bardana, so the registration of the settlers should be done on the basis of merit and they should be provided with bardana immediately, otherwise action should be taken against the officers who disturb the settlers.
Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Ramiz Raja and other relevant officers were also present on this occasion.
Recent Stories
IHC Justice Kayani emphasizes upon clear role of agencies
The President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen People Sent ..
Vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Design and Advanced Imaging Capabil ..
Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC inspects flyover35 seconds ago
-
KMU observes 'day of mourning' over sad demise of Iranian President38 seconds ago
-
CM decides to upgrade tourist sites, improve breeds at cattle farms under PPP mode41 seconds ago
-
IHC Justice Kayani emphasizes upon clear role of agencies3 minutes ago
-
Chairman of PMYP addresses D-8 youth ministers' meeting in Dhaka11 minutes ago
-
Distt admin, police, Pesco join hands against power theft in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
PFA takes stringent measures to ensure quality food11 minutes ago
-
Dar reaffirms Pakistan's adherence to SCO charter, warns against bloc-based geopolitics21 minutes ago
-
Shahryar Afridi meets chiefs of PESCO, TESCO on loadshedding issue21 minutes ago
-
Potohar Division Police arrest 13 POs30 minutes ago
-
Mayor visits Iran consulate to offer condolence31 minutes ago
-
Special persons registration begins in Sargodha31 minutes ago