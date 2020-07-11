DC presides over meeting in connection with polio eradication

SUKKIR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi has chaired a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee in connection with the polio eradication campaign that is scheduled from July 20 to 25, 2020.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner I, District Health Officer, Assistant Commissioners of respective sub-divisions and representatives of other concerned departments, said a statement here on Saturday.