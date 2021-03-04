DC reviews arrangements for anti-polio drive

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar Thursday chaired a meeting in which he urged the government departments and parents to cooperate with the Health Department and District administration for complete eradication of polio.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner said that the National Anti-Polio campaign would start from March 29 and conclude on April 04 during which children up to the age of five years would be vaccinated throughout the district.

He stressed officials of the health department to provide training to polio vaccination teams and further improve the micro-plan of the campaign at union council level. He said that officials of concerned departments and staff shall attend polio campaign-based meetings at Union Council level adding no negligence would be tolerated during the National Anti-Polio campaign.

Briefing the meeting, District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Dr Daulat Ali Jamali and Dr Aftab Ahmed said that during seven days National Anti-Polio campaign, commencing from March 29 to April 04 more than 3,34,000 children up to five years age would be vaccinated against Polio.

They said that for the purpose 918 teams are formed which include 818 mobile teams. 70 fix, 51 transit and 19 SMT teams while all process of training of teams and preparation of micro-plan is in progress with necessary arrangements.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Additional Director Local Government Abul Sattar Rathore, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, District Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bux Rajpar, District Population Welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, all tehsil Assistant Commissioners, Tehsil Supervisors, official s of police health and other concerned departments.