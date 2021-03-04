UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Reviews Arrangements For Anti-polio Drive

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

DC reviews arrangements for anti-polio drive

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar Thursday chaired a meeting in which he urged the government departments and parents to cooperate with the Health Department and District administration for complete eradication of polio.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner said that the National Anti-Polio campaign would start from March 29 and conclude on April 04 during which children up to the age of five years would be vaccinated throughout the district.

He stressed officials of the health department to provide training to polio vaccination teams and further improve the micro-plan of the campaign at union council level. He said that officials of concerned departments and staff shall attend polio campaign-based meetings at Union Council level adding no negligence would be tolerated during the National Anti-Polio campaign.

Briefing the meeting, District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Dr Daulat Ali Jamali and Dr Aftab Ahmed said that during seven days National Anti-Polio campaign, commencing from March 29 to April 04 more than 3,34,000 children up to five years age would be vaccinated against Polio.

They said that for the purpose 918 teams are formed which include 818 mobile teams. 70 fix, 51 transit and 19 SMT teams while all process of training of teams and preparation of micro-plan is in progress with necessary arrangements.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Additional Director Local Government Abul Sattar Rathore, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, District Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bux Rajpar, District Population Welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, all tehsil Assistant Commissioners, Tehsil Supervisors, official s of police health and other concerned departments.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Polio Population Welfare Mobile Shar Progress March April All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Republic of Korea enhance strategic cooperati ..

51 seconds ago

Karachi Arts Council is all set to host the 2nd Wo ..

1 hour ago

EU, UAE hold 2nd Senior Officials Meeting to launc ..

1 hour ago

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketi ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo raises awareness about conserving wildl ..

2 hours ago

35,674 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.