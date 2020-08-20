DC reviews arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho has directed that Corona SOPs and code of conduct would be completely implemented during Muharram-Ul-Haram.The DC while chairing a meeting on Thursday said that precautionary measures to prevent spread of Coronavirus must be adopted this year during Ashura days as the pandemic could not be wiped out yet.

He maintained that prior permission was mandatory to organize Mourning congregation or procession. He asked organizers of Imam Bargahs to submit to SSP list of volunteers to be deployed for security of majalis and processions and keep a vigil on suspected persons.

The SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi said that a contingency plan for maintaining peace and order had been framed while a control room had been set up in SSP office. He further informed that as many as 800 police personnel would be deployed for security.

On the occasion, the organizers of Imam Bargahs assured cooperation for resolving the issues.