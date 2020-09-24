UrduPoint.com
DC Sibi Visits Govt Run Schools To Review SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:30 PM

DC Sibi visits govt run schools to review SOPs

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sibi Dr Yasir Khan Bazai on Thursday visited Government Boys Model High school to review measures of implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Sibi Muhammad Ismail Mengal, Chief Officer Muhammad Aslam Leghari, Principal Hafiz Muhammad Asad and other officers concerned.

Deputy Commissioner Sibi Dr Yasir Khan Bazai, on the occasion, said the students of the schools have been informed about the importance of SOPs and they should follow the precautionary measures issued by the government against the coronavirus pandemic, in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

He said it was our duty to ensure SOPs implementation in the educational institutions adding no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

