DC Urges Citizens To Get Children Vaccinated Against Typhoid

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2022 | 07:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Wednesday said that citizens should get their children vaccinated to prevent typhoid and cooperate with the health department and the district administration.

He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting at the end of the second day of the typhoid vaccination campaign.

A 15-day long anti-typhoid vaccination drive was launched in seven urban Union Councils of District Abbottabad, including Nawan Shahr, Cantonment, Malikpora, Central Urban, Havelian Cantonment, Kehal Urban and Havelian where around 131,298 boys and girls aged 9 months to 15 years would be immunized.

The vaccine supply has been ensured at 78 EPI centres in the district to achieve the target of immunization.

The district health officer (DHO) Abbottabad said that initially, the campaign would continue from October 3 to 15 in seven UCs of district Abbottabad.

